4 Soldiers martyred in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K, Troops in action

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
soldiers were martyred in action and three were injured during a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, army said.As per latest reports, Terrorists once again attacked in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Four army soldiers have been martyred in this attack. Three army soldiers have been injured. It is being told that the security forces have surrounded the terrorists and are conducting a search operation. It is also being said that very soon the security forces will take revenge for the martyrdom of the soldiers.

