videoDetails

400 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Anti Encroachment Drive Lucknow: The administration's action against illegal construction is continuing in Akbarnagar, Lucknow. So far, more than 400 illegal constructions have been demolished. In view of the protest by the people, heavy police forces have been deployed on the spot. The local administration is shifting people from here to the Prime Minister's residence.