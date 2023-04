videoDetails

427 people killed due to Sudan Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

So far 427 people have died in the violence in Sudan and more than 3700 people have been injured. The situation in Sudan is continuously worsening. The country is in the grip of civil war. are falling prey to violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary