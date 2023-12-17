trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699812
NewsVideos
videoDetails

5 'dangerous plans' to parliament security Breach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
So far 7 people have been arrested in the Parliament infiltration. All were from different cities and from different backgrounds. But they were in contact with each other to carry out this incident. There is a woman in the case whose name is Neelam. She is a resident of Jind, Haryana. Police is continuously interrogating Neelam.

All Videos

Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Play Icon4:48
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon8:1
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Play Icon3:6
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
Play Icon2:58
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police can go to village with Neelam
Play Icon0:59
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police can go to village with Neelam

Trending Videos

Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
play icon4:48
Surat Dream City: PM Modi will inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
play icon8:1
Big decision of police on infiltration in Parliament
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
play icon3:6
PM Modi gave interview to newspaper on infiltration in Parliament
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
play icon2:58
Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police can go to village with Neelam
play icon0:59
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police can go to village with Neelam
neelam azad,Breaking News,parliament security breach update,incident of burglary in Parliament,Neelam's medical test,Delhi Police can take Neelam to her village,Special Cell team reached Jind,Neelam Village,parliament security breach video,lalit jha father,Lalit Jha,sagar sharma,Nilam,lalit jha surrender,sansad news,lalit jha remand,rahul gandhi ka bada bayan,crime scene recreate,BJP vs Congress,bjp on rahul gandhi,sansad hmle me naya khulasa,