5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Kawad Yatra 2023: A very painful accident has come to light from Meerut. During the Kavad Yatra, 5 Kavadis died due to DJ hitting the high tension wire. Actually the death was due to electrocution
