5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
5 Minute 25 Khabar: Prime Minister Modi has arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi. The Prime Minister will give a gift of Rs 14 thousand crores to Varanasi. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Modi reached Varanasi late at 11 pm. People showered flowers on Prime Minister Modi on the way to the hotel.

