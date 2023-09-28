trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668267
5 people are being questioned: Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma on minor rape case

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Sachin Sharma on September 28 spoke about the Ujjain minor rape case. He said that the 12-year-old girl was referred to an Indore Hospital and was revealed to be from the Satna region. He also informed people that whoever came in contact with the minor in the last 24 hours is being questioned.
