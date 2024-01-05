trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706289
51-Inch Ram Lalla Statue Crafted by Jaipur Sculptor Arrives in Ayodhya

Jan 05, 2024
A 51-inch high statue of Ram Lalla, intricately crafted by a skilled sculptor from Jaipur, has reached Ayodhya. The exquisite sculpture is set to enhance the spiritual ambiance in Ayodhya, symbolizing reverence for Lord Rama. The artist's craftsmanship and attention to detail in creating the sacred representation of Ram Lalla have garnered appreciation, marking another significant step in Ayodhya's cultural and religious heritage.

