53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gaya district

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station in Gaya district of Bihar between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division on October 26. According to East Central Railway, the train derailed at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines. However, there have been no casualties in the incident. Accident relief vehicles and a team of officials are reaching the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad.

