Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2811978https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/online-learning-vs-education-quality-insights-from-physics-wallah-2811978.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Online Learning Vs Education Quality? | Insights from Physics Wallah

|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
What does the future hold for education? In this episode, Zee News chats with Physics Wallah to discuss whether the quality of education will change if our children shift to online learning. We also discuss how qualified our online teachers are and how teaching is evolving for them and their students. The students have shared their perspectives on online education's pros and cons, which will help you decide if you or your children need an online class. These questions will give you a well-rounded insight into the quality of online education. So, what’s your opinion on online learning? What challenges or benefits have you experienced? Let us know in the comments! Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more valuable insights into education trends!

All Videos

Halal Free Diwali to happen this year?
Play Icon24:26
Halal Free Diwali to happen this year?
Will there be excavation in Gyanvapi?
Play Icon32:10
Will there be excavation in Gyanvapi?
Huge Revelation on Lawrence Bishnoi
Play Icon09:53
Huge Revelation on Lawrence Bishnoi
Disengagement begins in Ladakh days after breakthrough
Play Icon01:56
 Disengagement begins in Ladakh days after breakthrough
Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Baramati Seat
Play Icon25:17
Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Baramati Seat

Trending Videos

Halal Free Diwali to happen this year?
play icon24:26
Halal Free Diwali to happen this year?
Will there be excavation in Gyanvapi?
play icon32:10
Will there be excavation in Gyanvapi?
Huge Revelation on Lawrence Bishnoi
play icon9:53
Huge Revelation on Lawrence Bishnoi
Disengagement begins in Ladakh days after breakthrough
play icon1:56
Disengagement begins in Ladakh days after breakthrough
Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Baramati Seat
play icon25:17
Politics Sparks Over Maharashtra Baramati Seat
NEWS ON ONE CLICK