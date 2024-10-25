videoDetails

Online Learning Vs Education Quality? | Insights from Physics Wallah

What does the future hold for education? In this episode, Zee News chats with Physics Wallah to discuss whether the quality of education will change if our children shift to online learning. We also discuss how qualified our online teachers are and how teaching is evolving for them and their students. The students have shared their perspectives on online education's pros and cons, which will help you decide if you or your children need an online class. These questions will give you a well-rounded insight into the quality of online education. So, what’s your opinion on online learning? What challenges or benefits have you experienced? Let us know in the comments! Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more valuable insights into education trends!