6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

|Updated: May 04, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Philippines Earthquake Update: Earthquake is a common thing in the Philippines, but everyone is afraid of the damage caused by it. Because the Philippines is located in the area known as the 'Ring of Fire'. This place is a belt of volcanoes moving around the Pacific Ocean. Just a few hours ago an earthquake of about 6 magnitude occurred there.

