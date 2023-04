videoDetails

6-7 terrorists suspected to be hiding in Poonch, being searched by drone

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

An extensive search operation is being carried out by the security forces from far and wide in the forests of Poonch and Rajori sectors. According to sources, six to seven terrorists are feared to be hiding here. A massive search operation has been started by putting blockades at various places. The army is also making inquiries in people's homes around the forests.