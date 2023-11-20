trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690484
6 action plans together...how will 41 lives be saved?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Will analyze the rescue operation of 41 laborers going on in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. It has been 9 days since the workers were trapped in the tunnel. Despite several attempts, the workers could not be taken out of the tunnel. Rescue plans are also being changed again and again and the deadline for workers to come out is also increasing. Due to which the concern of the families of the people trapped in the tunnel is increasing.
