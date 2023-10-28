trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681103
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Maharashtra Aarakshan Breaking: Protests continue in Maharashtra regarding Maratha reservation. The fire of this matter is continuously increasing. Let us tell you that due to Maratha reservation protest, youth have committed suicide in many districts and along with this many people are on fast.
Priyanka Gandhi Breaking: Priyanka's statement on caste census
play icon1:4
Priyanka Gandhi Breaking: Priyanka's statement on caste census
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
play icon12:19
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: What is Qatar-Pakistan Tilor Shikar connection?
play icon4:56
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: What is Qatar-Pakistan Tilor Shikar connection?
Israel makes new strategy to attack Hamas
play icon5:24
 Israel makes new strategy to attack Hamas
Kerala Breaking: Ruckus in rally in support of Palestine in Kerala, Hamal leader addressed LIVE
play icon4:32
Kerala Breaking: Ruckus in rally in support of Palestine in Kerala, Hamal leader addressed LIVE

