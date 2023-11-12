trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687239
60 SEC NEWS: Israel said - will not return without ending Hamas

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Israel Hamas War update: 37th Israel-Hamas Israel has again reiterated that our army will not return without eliminating Hamas. Amidst the war with Hamas, the Israeli army has also given a befitting reply to the attack by Hezbollah.
