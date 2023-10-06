trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671470
6000 people stranded in Lachen-Lachung, 19 dies due to flood

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Sikkim Flood LIVE: So far 19 people have died due to the devastation in Sikkim. The search for 98 missing people including 22 Army soldiers is going on. Even today there is a warning of heavy rain in Sikkim and West Bengal.
Trending Videos

