68th Filmfare Awards: Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at Filmfare | Zee News English

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

68th Filmfare Awards: Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi wins big at Filmfare | Zee News English The 68th Filmfare Awards last night marked the beginning of Bollywood's award season. The significant winners included Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi, with 10 prizes, including some of the greatest accolades, was in first place.