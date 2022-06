7 Indian LGBTQAI+ icons you need to know | Pride Month

Homosexuality was illegal and punishable in India Until 2018. Although the draconian law, which demanded up to life imprisonment for anyone committing sexual acts “against the order of nature”, was scrapped four years ago, a truly inclusive society remains a distant dream. The LGBTQ+ community still faces stigma, violence and legal difficulties. However, some of the country’s most famous personalities, from sports to the film industry and media to business, are trying to change the status quo.