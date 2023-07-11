trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633932
7 killed as bus fell in canal in Andhra Pradesh

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Horrible road accident has been reported from Andhra Pradesh. In fact, a bus has fallen into a canal in Darsi area of ​​Andhra Pradesh, due to which about 7 people have died and 18 people have been injured. Learn in detail in this report how the accident happened.
