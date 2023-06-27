NewsVideos
7 People Arrested By Delhi Police In Connection With Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Case

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Delhi Police Crime Branch on June 27 said that seven people have been arrested and Rs 5 lakh have been recovered till now in connection with the tunnel robbery at Pragati Maidan that took place on June 24.

