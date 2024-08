videoDetails

Wolf Attack creates terror in UP's Behraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Behraich Wolf Attack Update: 4 dreaded wolves in Bahraich have taken away the peace of about 32 villages. Be it day or night, the people of Bahraich are always afraid that the wolves hunting in packs can attack at any time. The dreaded wolves have tasted human blood. And now every day they are roaming around Bahraich in search of their prey. Meanwhile, the man-eating wolf was again captured in the drone camera.