9 Arrested in Ujjain Betting Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Major action has been taken against bookies in Ujjain. Police have arrested 9 bookies. During this period, Rs 15 crore has been recovered from speculators. Betting was going on on T-20 World Cup. During this period, currencies of 7 countries have been received from speculators.