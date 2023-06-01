NewsVideos
9 Years Of PM Modi: Modern Marvels Built Under PM Modi's Reign | New Parliament | Chenab Bridge

Abhishek Singh|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Infrastructure development is indeed the foundation for any country's economic prosperity. In simpler words, it helps in improving the quality of life of its citizens. BJP Govt took the infrastructure assignment seriously and that is why it is important to look back at 9 such infrastructure marvels CONSTRUCTED in Modi’s tenure. Let's have a look at these marvels in the video.

