trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713195
NewsVideos
videoDetails

96th Academy Awards Reveals Nominees With Star-Studded List Competing | Oppenheimer | Barbie |Oscars

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday (January 23), with a star-studded list competing for the title of ‘best picture’. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” landed a best picture nomination, alongside “Barbie,” “The Holdovers” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

All Videos

Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Play Icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
Play Icon4:20
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
“Naxalite Tactics” Assam CM Himanta Slams Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Orders Police To Register Case
Play Icon2:0
“Naxalite Tactics” Assam CM Himanta Slams Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Orders Police To Register Case
‘Australia Day’ Row: Pat Cummins Supports Call For Changing Australia Day Date | Cricket Australia
Play Icon2:26
‘Australia Day’ Row: Pat Cummins Supports Call For Changing Australia Day Date | Cricket Australia
Late former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna
Play Icon5:22
Late former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna

Trending Videos

Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
play icon1:25
Post Tricep Surgery, Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharge From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
play icon4:20
Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron With French Foreign Legion To Take Part In India’s 76th Republic Day
“Naxalite Tactics” Assam CM Himanta Slams Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Orders Police To Register Case
play icon2:0
“Naxalite Tactics” Assam CM Himanta Slams Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Orders Police To Register Case
‘Australia Day’ Row: Pat Cummins Supports Call For Changing Australia Day Date | Cricket Australia
play icon2:26
‘Australia Day’ Row: Pat Cummins Supports Call For Changing Australia Day Date | Cricket Australia
Late former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna
play icon5:22
Late former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna