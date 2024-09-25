videoDetails

A Man found spitting in Chapati in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

Different cases of spit jihad are being reported from across the country. Now a new case has come to light from Baghpat in UP. Here a disgusting video of a hotel named Naresh Chicken Corner is going viral. In the video, a young man named Shahzad is seen spitting while roasting roti. A person made a video of this disgusting act from the car and which is now going viral on social media. You can see in the video how Shahzad, who is making roti, first spits on the roti and then puts it in the tandoor to cook it. After the video surfaced, Baghpat police has started investigating the matter.