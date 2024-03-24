Advertisement
A massive fire broke out in Siliguri market in West Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a water tank near the India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal. 13 shops were burnt in this fire. Local people saw flames rising in the market located at Panitanki in Khoribari along the international highway leading to Nepal.

