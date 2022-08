A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’

A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces. The virus has reportedly been found in throat swab samples from febrile patients in eastern China

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

