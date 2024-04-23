Advertisement
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electrifying energy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
People from all backgrounds are attracted to the dance floor by Bhangra's unstoppable intensity. Not only do Indians find tough to resist the mood, but outsiders do too. Social media fans have been attracted by numerous videos of foreigners performing to Bhangra. Recently, however, a UK man's perfect Bhangra habits during Baisakhi festivities contributed to the craze. View this viral video posted on Instagram to feel the addictive spirit immediately.

