A youth hangs himself in BJP MLA's flat in Lucknow

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
BJP MLA Case: A case of suicide has come to light in the flat of a BJP MLA from Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow. Actually, a dead body has been found hanging from the house of BJP MLA. Police team has reached the spot. The youth is a resident of Barabanki.
