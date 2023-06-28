NewsVideos
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code has got the support of Aam Aadmi Party. Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak gave a big statement supporting UCC and said that 'UCC should be discussed with religious sects'.

