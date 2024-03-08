NewsVideos
Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha election campaign from today

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
AAP Lok Sabha Election Abhiyan: Big news regarding the election preparations of Aam Aadmi Party. AAP will start the Lok Sabha election campaign from today. During this period, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present.

