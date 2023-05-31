NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aamir Khan steals limelight at ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ trailer with his impromptu Bhangra moves

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan couldn’t stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving Punjabi-styled welcome at ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ trailer launch in Mumbai on May 30. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ star was seen grooving to the Punjabi beats on the dhol at the event. He also did the Bhangra with dancers present at the trailer launch. Aamir’s Bhangra moves have impressed the netizens. He kept it casual in an easy-breezy kurta, pairing it with blue jeans and boots.

