DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

A BJP leader's suggestion to mandate drinking cow urine before Garba entry has caused a stir. The idea is meant to limit participation to Hindus, sparking both support and backlash. How will the public respond to this demand?