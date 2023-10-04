trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671011
AAP attacks BJP over Sanjay Singh Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
AAP Press Conference on Sanjay Singh Arrest: Sanjay Singh arrested after ED raid. AAP has held a press conference on the arrest of Sanjay Singh and made big allegations against BJP. Dinesh Arora, the accused in this case, had made big revelations.
