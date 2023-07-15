trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635994
AAP blames Haryana government for Delhi's flood crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Politics continues on the floods in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party has made serious allegations against the Haryana government. The Delhi government alleged that it had deliberately released water from Hathnikund to submerge Delhi. All this has been done under a conspiracy.
