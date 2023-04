videoDetails

AAP gets national party tag, NCP, TMC, CPI lose status

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

The Election Commission on Monday granted national party status to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Election Commission on Monday accorded national party status to AAP, while the Trinamool Congress, NCP, and CPI withdrew their national party status. TMC is angry with the decision of the commission