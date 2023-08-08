trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646147
“Aap Kya baat karte ho loktantra ki…” Amit Shah’s sharp retort to Mallikarjun Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
While debating in Rajya Sabha over Delhi Service Bill, Union Home Minister lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said, “Congress has no right to speak on Democracy, what are you talking about democracy.” Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress over Emergency imposed in 1975 and said it has no right to speak on democracy.

