AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
n Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party minister Anmol Gagan has issued a very big statement. He said, 'Aam Aadmi Party will contest alone on 13 seats'
