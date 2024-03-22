Advertisement
AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained Alongside Party Workers During Protest

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several party workers, were detained by authorities at Alipur Police Station. Their detention took place amidst a protest staged by the party against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day at ITO.

