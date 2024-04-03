Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did Sanjay Singh's daughter say on his bail?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On Tuesday, April 2, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been shifted to Tihar Jail in Delhi. In such a situation, see what Sanjay Singh's daughter said on his bail?

All Videos

Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Play Icon00:30
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
Play Icon04:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
Play Icon00:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Play Icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon00:20
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Trending Videos

Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
play icon0:30
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
play icon4:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
play icon0:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
play icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon0:20
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024