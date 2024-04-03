Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Renowned boxer and former Congress leader Vijender Singh has made a significant political move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. Singh's decision marks a notable shift in his political allegiance and is expected to bring new momentum to the BJP ahead of upcoming elections

All Videos

Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
Play Icon04:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
Play Icon00:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Play Icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon00:20
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
Play Icon05:01
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad

Trending Videos

Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
play icon4:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
play icon0:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
play icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon0:20
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination In Kerala's Wayanad For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad
play icon5:1
Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad