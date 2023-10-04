trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670935
AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrest News: Raids have been going on since morning at the house of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor scam case and now news is coming that after the ED raid at Sanjay Singh's house in Delhi, he has been arrested.
