AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for remainder of Monsoon Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
After a heated debate in the Parliament on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha, AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution.

