AAP pulls ahead of BJP in MCD elections, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj says they are aiming for 180 seats

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj today said that his party will win over 180 seats in the Delhi civic body election. He added that despite early results showing a neck-and-neck battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP will form government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).