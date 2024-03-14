NewsVideos
Aapka Sawal: Congress veterans stay out of second Lok Sabha candidate list

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Today BJP released the second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Through that list, BJP has announced candidates from 11 states. Now BJP has become the leader in announcing the candidates. After today's list, now BJP has announced the names of seven candidates in Delhi.

