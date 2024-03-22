Advertisement
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal

Mar 22, 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED. ED has taken this action in the Delhi liquor scam case. After the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition have started protests. After which Delhi Police has detained many leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party.

Sambit Patra targeted CM Kejriwal
Sambit Patra targeted CM Kejriwal
ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house

