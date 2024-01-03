trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP over ED Summon to Kejriwal

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
AAP Press Conference: ED has sent a summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy case. Kejriwal has refused to appear again for the third time, terming ED's summons as illegal. In this connection, Delhi Government Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has held a press conference on the same and attacked BJP.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Play Icon0:57
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
Play Icon1:38
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
VIRAL VIDEO : Korean Traveler Yong Hwi Lee Orders Kulhad Chai, Converses in Hindi during India Exploration
Play Icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO : Korean Traveler Yong Hwi Lee Orders Kulhad Chai, Converses in Hindi during India Exploration
VIRAL VIDEO: Groom and Baraatis Opt for Eco-Friendly Arrival, Ride Yulu Bikes to Bengaluru Venue
Play Icon0:23
VIRAL VIDEO: Groom and Baraatis Opt for Eco-Friendly Arrival, Ride Yulu Bikes to Bengaluru Venue

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
play icon0:57
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
play icon1:38
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
VIRAL VIDEO : Korean Traveler Yong Hwi Lee Orders Kulhad Chai, Converses in Hindi during India Exploration
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO : Korean Traveler Yong Hwi Lee Orders Kulhad Chai, Converses in Hindi during India Exploration
VIRAL VIDEO: Groom and Baraatis Opt for Eco-Friendly Arrival, Ride Yulu Bikes to Bengaluru Venue
play icon0:23
VIRAL VIDEO: Groom and Baraatis Opt for Eco-Friendly Arrival, Ride Yulu Bikes to Bengaluru Venue
AAP press conference,saurabh bhardwaj press conference,saurabh bhardwaj press conference today,saurabh bhardwaj pc,press conference of saurabh bhardwaj,pc of saurabh bhardwaj,ED Summon,ed summon to arvind kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal ed summon,delhi excise policy scam explained,Excise policy case,liquor policy delhi,liquor policy case,Zee News,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Arvind Kejriwal News,aap pc,Press Conference,ed kejriwal,