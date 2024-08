videoDetails

Aayush Doctors to hold protest worldwide over Kolkata Lady Doctor Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder: Ayush doctors across the country will protest today against the case of rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. During this time people will be treated by wearing black bands. IMA will hold a nationwide agitation on Saturday. Will announce closure of OPD and surgery.