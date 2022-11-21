About 48 vehicles damaged in road accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

At least 48 vehicles were damaged in a major road accident at Navale bridge area on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on November 20. At least 30 people have been injured after a tanker crashed into several vehicles. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot. The accident resulted in a 48-vehicle pileup, a Pune Fire Brigade official said. Navle Bridge is becoming a hot spot of accidents from last few days.