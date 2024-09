videoDetails

Typhoon Yagi causes severe devastation in China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

China Yagi Typhoon: Pictures of severe devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi have emerged in many areas of China. Due to the storm, trees have been uprooted at some places and poles at other places. Along with this, life has become completely disrupted due to heavy rains.